Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,976. The stock has a market cap of $545.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

