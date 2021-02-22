Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Shares of ONEW stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,976. The stock has a market cap of $545.69 million and a P/E ratio of -0.80. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03.
In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,986.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,224 shares of company stock worth $5,571,226 over the last ninety days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,793,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,635,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 233,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.
OneWater Marine Company Profile
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.