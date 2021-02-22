Stifel Nicolaus Raises Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $86.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,325. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,110.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,713,922 shares of company stock worth $287,145,305. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,205,000 after purchasing an additional 757,290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 232.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 585,434 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 409,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.