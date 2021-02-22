Stipend (SPD) Trading Up 56.8% Over Last Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 56.8% higher against the US dollar. Stipend has a market capitalization of $437,083.75 and approximately $2,265.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,328.58 or 1.00217652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00038056 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00500990 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.86 or 0.00287503 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.86 or 0.00780025 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00139100 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002241 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001549 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stipend

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

