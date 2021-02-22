STK Price Tops $0.0021 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last week, STK has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. STK has a total market cap of $715,543.51 and approximately $95,898.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00055489 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.34 or 0.00706718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038331 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00026612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00059572 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003489 BTC.

STK Profile

STK is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken . The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STK is stktoken.com

STK Token Trading

STK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.