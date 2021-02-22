Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,922 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 360% compared to the average daily volume of 635 call options.

GLOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GasLog has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

GLOG traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,129. GasLog has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $555.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

