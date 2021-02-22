Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,690 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 410% compared to the average daily volume of 2,292 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PAGS stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.17. 50,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,685. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27 and a beta of 1.64.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

