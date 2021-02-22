Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 594 call options.

Tuniu stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.65. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $4.51.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

