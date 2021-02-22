Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,300 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,444% compared to the average daily volume of 149 put options.

A number of research firms have commented on SBS. Scotiabank began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE SBS traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 146,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,367. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 833,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 833,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

