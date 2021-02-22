Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 2,034 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,420% compared to the typical volume of 45 call options.

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $7.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return comprises about 1.3% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 2.13% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agriculture Total Return worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

