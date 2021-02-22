Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of e.l.f. Beauty Call Options (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 8,053 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,120% compared to the typical volume of 660 call options.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 503,997 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,977. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.