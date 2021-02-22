StoneCastle Financial (BANX) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.
Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.
StoneCastle Financial Company Profile
