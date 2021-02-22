StoneCastle Financial (BANX) to Release Earnings on Monday

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of StoneCastle Financial stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. StoneCastle Financial has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

