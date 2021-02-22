Streamr (DATA) Price Reaches $0.0947 on Exchanges

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $79.52 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0947 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00056205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.04 or 0.00738438 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00040471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019276 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00038284 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

