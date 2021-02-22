Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) traded up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €73.10 ($86.00) and last traded at €72.95 ($85.82). 199,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 132,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at €71.80 ($84.47).

Several research firms have weighed in on SAX. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €78.06 ($91.84).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.80.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.