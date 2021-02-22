Strong Price Reaches $70.72 on Major Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Strong has a total market cap of $9.78 million and $256,749.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strong has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $70.72 or 0.00137315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00489162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026395 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

