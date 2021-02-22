Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $3.62. 1,913,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 850,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

SBBP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $243.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

