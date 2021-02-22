Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

SUBCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Subsea 7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $9.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

