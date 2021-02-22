Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Trading Up 0.5%

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €12.81 ($15.07) and last traded at €12.74 ($14.99). Approximately 209,345 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.68 ($14.92).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SZU shares. Independent Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Südzucker in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on Südzucker and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on Südzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Südzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.30 and a 200-day moving average of €13.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.84.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

