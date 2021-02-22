Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SUOPY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of SUOPY opened at $48.71 on Monday. Sumco has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

