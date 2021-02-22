Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 14,971 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 820,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of BorgWarner worth $31,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

