Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,643,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 208,792 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.13% of TELUS worth $32,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,778 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $20.64 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

