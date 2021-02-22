Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vipshop worth $33,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIPS. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vipshop by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in Vipshop by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VIPS opened at $36.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIPS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

