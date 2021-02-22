Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,191,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,708 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.20% of FOX worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 131.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,371,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $33.78 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

