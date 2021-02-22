Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $30,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $97.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

