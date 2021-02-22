Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.40 Million Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,753 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Rollins worth $31,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL opened at $35.81 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.