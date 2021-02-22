Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $33.69 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.36% of Snap-on worth $33,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 6,660.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,455,938 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNA opened at $194.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $195.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

