Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $34.94 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,135,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584,970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management worth $34,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 351.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,031,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

