Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.47 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,603 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Advance Auto Parts worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $165.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $177.92.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.64.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

