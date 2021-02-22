Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $36.65 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,992 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Carnival Co. & worth $36,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $24.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028,480 shares of company stock valued at $103,499,393 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

