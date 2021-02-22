Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,504 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Essential Utilities worth $36,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTRG opened at $45.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.59. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.