Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.40% of NRG Energy worth $37,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

