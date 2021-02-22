Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,662,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,399 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Vistra worth $32,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 1,782.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 302,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 286,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST stock opened at $22.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24.

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

