Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 101,575 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 396,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $31,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.78.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

