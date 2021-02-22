Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 122,505 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,505 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Open Text worth $37,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,561,000 after acquiring an additional 277,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,874 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,125,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,249,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 662,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Open Text by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,203,807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,644 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Open Text has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Open Text stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.99. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

