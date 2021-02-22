Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 137,038 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,038 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Lincoln National worth $33,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $674,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $55.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

