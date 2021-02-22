Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 195,403 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 195,403 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of BCE worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BCE by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

NYSE:BCE opened at $43.54 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

