Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 206,048 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Discovery worth $28,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 7.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,594,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,716,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in Discovery by 14.7% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,157,000 after buying an additional 276,288 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery by 33.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,945,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after buying an additional 44,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

