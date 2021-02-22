Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 574,109 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,886,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 574,109 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Kinross Gold worth $35,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 144,215,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,271,980,000 after buying an additional 13,911,897 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 13,685,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255,046 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,198,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,403 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Kinross Gold by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,452,778 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Kinross Gold by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,108,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KGC opened at $6.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “focus list” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

