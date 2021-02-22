Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 81,865 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Henry Schein worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of HSIC opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.