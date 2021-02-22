Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of DaVita worth $31,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $23,972,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $18,843,000. AJO LP grew its stake in DaVita by 124.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 305,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 169,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DaVita by 303.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 164,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in DaVita during the third quarter valued at $12,307,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $102.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

