Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,864 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Loews worth $37,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Loews by 16.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $216,031.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,250.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $205,396.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,134 shares of company stock valued at $424,441. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $48.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 0.90. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $54.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

L has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loews to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; Loews Hotels Holding Corporation; and Corporate segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability coverages and products; and surety and fidelity bonds.

