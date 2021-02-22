Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In related news, Director Paul Dykeman bought 9,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$130,485.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,641,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,974,476.29.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.