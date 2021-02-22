SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.58

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 33346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $551.23 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

