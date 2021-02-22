Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$35.00 by CSFB

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$35.00 target price by equities researchers at CSFB in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.44.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock traded up C$2.09 on Monday, hitting C$26.03. 10,866,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,054. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$39.30. The company has a market cap of C$39.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.19.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.