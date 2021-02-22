Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Trading Up 8.1%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.52. Approximately 14,804,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 9,324,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1642 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,191,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $741,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281,951 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 32,291,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,532 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,303,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $357,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,878,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,388 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

