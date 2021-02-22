SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunPower in a report released on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SPWR stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,016,000 after acquiring an additional 458,101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SunPower by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,401,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

