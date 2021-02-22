SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Down 11.2%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s share price was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.92 and last traded at $33.53. Approximately 8,494,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,686,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. UBS Group lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist started coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $36,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

