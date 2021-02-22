Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.18

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 2344796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $1,662,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $30,867,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.