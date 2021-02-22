Super Zero Protocol Market Cap Hits $32.22 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,732.50 or 0.03238536 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00025172 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Elevate (ELE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001298 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 636,435,661 coins and its circulating supply is 308,239,425 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

