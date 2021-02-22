Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)’s stock price was up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.25. Approximately 3,214,047 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,972,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.36.

About Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

