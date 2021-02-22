Suretly (SUR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,640.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 13.1% against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $41,090.41 and $1,640.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00056610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 55% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00749732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00039548 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00024567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00059379 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00038364 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.